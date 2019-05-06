NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Work on the forty story Four Seasons hotel in the So-Bro neighborhood is underway. But that's just one of dozens of hotel projects planned or slated to open as soon as this year.
Now that Nashville successfully hosted the NFL draft, and with thousands of additional hotel rooms ready to go, what is the next big get for Nashville?
When the Four Seasons opens, it will be Nashville's second five star hotel, joining the Hermitage Hotel. There are 236 room planned, but more importantly, the Four Seasons just adds to Nashville's arsenal to attract big ticket events.
Construction crews are feverishly working to get a number of hotels up and running, right now Davidson County, has more than 45,000 hotel rooms, but that number will change drastically.
A total of 21 hotels are scheduled to open this year, giving Nashville 3,200 more rooms, but that's a small portion of what's to come. In the next two years, 14,000 rooms are in the pipeline, from the 721 room Embassy Suites, at seventh and Demonbreun, to the Grand Hyatt at tenth and Broadway with 591 rooms.
What this means to Nashville is important: the more quality hotel rooms, the bigger the opportunity to host big ticket events. Nashville Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Butch Spyridon, has his eyes on three events.
"We would put a big circle around the Grammy's, World Cup (soccer), and the Superbowl," said Spyridon.
Nashville is one of a number of cities on the short list to host the 2026 World Cup.
While talk of hosting a Superbowl has been making the rounds, Spyridon is focused on moving to the top of the World Cup list.
"Superbowl has different dynamics. World Cup is in lay, so that really becomes an important aspect, making the final cut as a host city," said Spyridon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.