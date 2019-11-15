NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - So far this year, 15 hotels have opened in Davidson County. Six more are slated to open by the end of 2019.
It's supply and demand. City leaders have been making efforts to help fix the demand for more hotels to not only offset the need for more rooms, but also the expensive cost.
"We're well on our way to solving the issues related to how expensive Nashville is or how available Nashville is," says Butch Spyridon, President & CEO of Nashville Convention and Visitor's Corp. "It's a good problem to have. We have no complaints. Demands have been strong, business has been great."
Between now and 2023, we'll add nearly 6,000 more hotel rooms to that list. That's just the number of them under construction. When it comes to the final planning stages and prospect companies bringing their hotels to Nashville, we're looking at an additional 10,000 rooms in the next few years.
"We've said it before, we're the envy of most destinations around the country. We'd like to keep it that way," says Spyridon.
