NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The new omicron variant is scrambling air travel after more than a thousand flights were canceled over the Christmas weekend.

It’s one of the busiest days of the year for airports.

Between 25,000-30,000 people are expected to fly in and out of Nashville International Airport over the next four days.

New COVID cases among airline crews caused about 1,200 cancellations over the weekend in the U.S.

Kacie Ryan, flying her son out of BNA last night, was delayed. She was one of thousands with fingers crossed.

“Hopefully not to get a cancelled flight,” Ryan said. “Get him on, he’s going to see his dad for the Christmas break so ultimately that’s what we want to happen whether that will be flying or driving. Now we’re not sure.”

If you're one of those tens of thousands, the airport's recommending you arrive two hours early to take care of parking, check bags and move through security.

A reminder that you can check your flights online by going to flynashville.com. BNA is expecting 30,000 departures daily from now until Thursday, so it will be a busy week for airlines.