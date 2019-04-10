A Murfreesboro family is asking for changes to be made after hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw sewage overflowed onto their farm.
Mary Hord says the main source of water for her cows is now filled with dead fish.
“We realized last night when we walked the property that the sewage definitely did infiltrate the pond,” Hord said.
The city of Murfreesboro tells News4, Murfreesboro Water Resources Department notified TDEC Monday, April 8, of a raw sewage spill Sunday, April 7, at the Water Resources Recovery Facility, 2032 Blanton Drive.
A failure of electronic controls caused the facility to shut down around 10 p.m. Sunday. Before the controls could be repaired, an estimated 440-thousand gallons of raw water overflowed, mostly onto Hord'sfarm property.
“My brother was called Tuesday at 2:30 by the director of the plant,” Hord said. “They told us at that point that they didn't think it had reached our property in the pond."
Hord says she wishes the city notified them of the spill next-door sooner.
"We've had a loss of so far one calf, we found it this afternoon,” Hord said. “We had four days that we could've gotten ahead of this and now we're behind, the cows have potentially already been infected."
Hord and her brother are now fencing off the pond and trucking in fresh water for the cows.
“We've been in touch with one of our vets who has told us that the real concern here is salmonella,” Hord said. “We're going to be treating this entire herd."
The executive director of Utility Enterprises and director of the Murfreesboro Water Resources Department, Darren Gore said in a statement sent to News4, “We notified the state Department of Environment and Conservation under the required protocol and took remedial actions to prevent this from happening again with better controls and backups to the system.”
Hord says all they want right now is help providing fresh water to the cattle.
Hord says the state will be out tomorrow to make some assessments for the cleanup.
"We had the same issue on another part of the farm on February 25, so a little over a month ago. We had the same issue in April 2018 so it's not a onetime occurrence,” Hord said. “All we want to do is farm and have our cattle out here and they are compromising our ability to do that."
The city says technicians repaired the system malfunction Sunday within two hours of the overflow.
Gore says the department spread lime on facility property Tuesday to kill any potential pathogenic bacteria and raked the area to clear any debris that deposited as a result of the overflow.
Hord says the city has offered some assistance but she didn’t feel it was an acceptable, so they turned it down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.