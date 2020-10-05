Thousands of customers past-due on NES bills

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service is offering its customers ways to pay their bills as thousands are behind on their payments.
NES officials said out of its 418,000 customers, there are 72,575 customers with a past due balance and/or an extended payment arrangement.
Disconnections for nonpayment as well as late fees and credit card fees were waved from March until Sept. 30.
While those penalties starting up again this month, NES officials said they have assured customers that kept up with their payments, will have service going forward.
A Community Care Fund has been created to "help pay down bills for customers financially affected by COVID-19," NES officials said.
The Community Care Fund is managed by NeedLink Nashville and customers can apply by clicking here or calling 615-269-6835.
Anyone having trouble with bills can call 615-736-6900, Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on payment options, click here.
