Country music icon Loretta Lynn just had a birthday party Monday night with 12,000 of her fans at Bridgestone Arena.
Keith Urban played a love song from a grand piano, and led the parade of stars one after another as Loretta sat side stage soaking it all in.
Kasey Musgraves sang 'You ain't woman enough to take my man,' and then came out Miranda Lambert thanking Loretta for inspiration.
Of all the Stars singing for Loretta, Miranda Lambert was cut from the same pure country singer-songwriter rebel mold.
It was a three-hour musical love letter to Loretta, and was a history-making night.
Keith Urban was supposed to pop out of a birthday cake, but instead it was a kiss and a song.
If there was a Mount Rushmore for country music, the 'Coal Miner's Daughter' would have to be one of the iconic faces. Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, George Jones, and Loretta Lynn are all icons that help create the foundation of modern country.
From a Kentucky holler, she wrote songs about drinkin' husbands, cheatin' husbands, having babies and being from coal mining country.
At 86 and with 60 years in the business, she was awarded every award you can get, sold millions and made millions, suffered deaths in the family and stokes and a broken hip.
She is so real and her sense of humor rivals Dolly.
"Without Loretta Lynn, there would be no me, she was my go-to," said country music singer Tanya Tucker.
Tonight, stars from all over were there to tell her what she already knows, but good to hear it again.
Lynn will turn 87 years young on April 14.
