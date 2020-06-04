NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of protesters took to the streets to protest police brutality on Thursday evening.
The rally was started by teenagers and drew thousands of people to Bicentennial Mall, the starting point of the rally.
The protests have remained peaceful throughout the city as protesters marched from Bicentennial Mall to Broadway and then to the State Capitol building.
While on Broadway, three Metro Nashville Police officers took a knee with several protesters at the corner of Broadway and 5th Avenue.
Over at the Tennessee State Capitol, Ryan Breslin caught up with Jeneisha Harris who was being accused of damaging an MNPD car during Saturday's protest. However, her charges were later dropped Thursday afternoon.
The crowd eventually made its way back to Bicentennial Mall to hear from speakers. Towards the end of the rally, the crowd took a knee and held a moment of silence.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
Black Lives Matter Protest - June 4, 2020
Jeremy Finley reports live as a crowd gathers for a Black Lives Matter rally at Bicentennial Mall.
Ryan Breslin reports live from a Black Lives Matter rally underway at Bicentennial Mall.
Rebecca Cardenas reports live while walking with a group of Black Lives Matter protesters at Bicentennial Mall.
Rebecca Cardenas reports live while walking with a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters.
Ryan Breslin reports from 8th Ave. North as a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters continue marching.
Jeremy Finley reports live on Dr. Martin Luther Ling Jr. Blvd. as a large crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters continue their march.
Ryan Breslin chats with a demonstrator at a Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Nashville.
Protesters talk with MNPD officers on Lower Broadway.
Three MNPD officers took a knee with protesters on Broadway during Thursday's protest.
Jeremy Finley reports as a large crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters takes a seat on the ground in downtown Nashville.
Jeremy Finley talks with a demonstrator as crowds make their way towards the Capitol.
Ryan Breslin is on 6th Ave. N. where protesters are marching towards the Capitol.
Jeneisha Harris talks to Ryan Breslin about having her charges dropped after she was accused of damaging a police car during Saturday's protest.
Shelby Stephens reports from Bicentennial Mall where protesters take a knee for a moment of silence.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.