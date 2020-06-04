NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of protesters took to the streets to protest police brutality on Thursday evening.

The rally was started by teenagers and drew thousands of people to Bicentennial Mall, the starting point of the rally.

The protests have remained peaceful throughout the city as protesters marched from Bicentennial Mall to Broadway and then to the State Capitol building.

While on Broadway, three Metro Nashville Police officers took a knee with several protesters at the corner of Broadway and 5th Avenue.

Over at the Tennessee State Capitol, Ryan Breslin caught up with Jeneisha Harris who was being accused of damaging an MNPD car during Saturday's protest. However, her charges were later dropped Thursday afternoon.

The crowd eventually made its way back to Bicentennial Mall to hear from speakers. Towards the end of the rally, the crowd took a knee and held a moment of silence.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

