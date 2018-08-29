NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you're going to be in downtown Nashville on Thursday, you'll definitely want to plan ahead.
Music City will be hosting a Titans game at Nissan Stadium, the Live on the Green concert series at Public Square Park and the Michael W. Smith concert at Bridgestone Arena on the same night.
Tens of thousands of game attendees and concertgoers are expected to be in the area.
Those who work downtown are being warned to avoid Nissan Stadium and the area around the courthouse.
TRAFFIC INFORMATION
- Westbound lanes of the Woodland Street Bridge will close at 5:30 p.m. Eastbound lane swill remain open.
- Eastbound James Robertson Parkway is expected to become heavily congested.
- Drivers are being encouraged to take 3rd Avenue North to MetroCenter instead.
- Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge will stay open in both directions until the beginning of the fourth quarter. At that time, only westbound lanes will be open.
SHUTTLE / RIDE-SHARING INFORMATION
- InShuttle will provide a $10 shuttle service from the parking lots at 10th Circle North and Charlotte Avenue to Nissan Stadium starting at 5:30 p.m.
- Uber/Lyft drop-offs and pick-ups will happen in the taxi lane on South 1st Street between the Korean War Veterans Bridge and the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.
