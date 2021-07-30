NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Thousands of people could be getting eviction letters starting Sunday from their landlords as the CDC's eviction moratorium is set to expire July 31st.
This comes after the Supreme Court allowed the eviction ban to stay in place, but said it would need congressional action to extend past the end of this month.
It was put in place last September in an effort to stop evictions during COVID if people didn't pay rent.
Those tenants did have to file a declaration to be protected under the moratorium, but as long as they kept trying to meet the requirements, they were protected.
The Biden Administration says they would have supported an extension by the CDC given the Delta variant and lacking vaccinations, however, "the Supreme Court has made clear that this option is no longer available."
Both the House and Senate in Congress say they are working on legislation to extend the moratorium, but it's unclear if any changes will be made before Saturday.
An attorney with legal aid of Middle Tennessee says before it ends, people should make sure they get to the rent relief resources that are out there for Tennesseans.
"There are rent relief resources for every county across Tennessee. There’s just a different place to apply whether you live in one of the four largest counties in TN or if you live in the other 91 counties," Zac Oswald, of Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and The Cumberlands, said.
Congress has allocated nearly $47 billion in assistant meant to help tenants pay off rent.
Legal aid says if an eviction court date gets set, contact a lawyer. Also, go to court and talk with the judge and landlord.
If you need help paying for rent and utilities, there are resources.
If you plan on applying, you'll need a lot of information and documents like a lease agreement and proof of income:
- Davidson County: Metro Action Hope Rental Assistance Program
- Knox County: Knox Housing Assistance Program
- Rutherford County: Rutherford County COVID-19 Rental Relief Program
- Shelby County: Community Services Agency Comprehensive Emergency Assistance Program
- All other Tennessee counties: Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) COVID-19 Rent Relief
