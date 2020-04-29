NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In just a few days you could spread the coronavirus without even knowing it.
Doctors say there is a window of time people do not show any symptoms, but they are infected and spreading the virus.
“It does appear there is a window that we call the pre-symptomatic window. The period of time where somebody is infected with the coronavirus and they are going to get symptoms but they have not gotten them yet,” said Dr. David Aronoff.
During that time a person is not experiencing any signs of illness.
“It is very clear that people can shed this virus from their respiratory track in the absence of symptoms,” said Dr. Aronoff.
While some people may be going about their daily routines, some of them may not be doing what they can to protect themselves and others.
“When somebody doesn’t have symptoms they may not be going the extra mile to prevent people in their household for example or in their community from getting infected. Anyone of us could be shedding virus,” said Dr. Aronoff.
