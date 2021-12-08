NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A park known for being a refuge for Nashville's homeless population will be getting a face lift after Metro council Tuesday night approved $1.26 million for park upgrades. However, we may not see some of the changes for a while.

Council members told News4 there are about 50 people currently staying at Brookmeade Park. Those living near the area have made complaints for years. While neighbors said that the new funding is a good move, more needs to be done.

“I mean, it is scratching the surface,” neighbor Rebecca Lowe said.

For some neighbors like Lowe, she said the new cameras and infrastructure improvements coming to Brookmeade aren’t enough to fix the years-long homeless encampment problem there. “It is a start, but it is not really addressing what we want addressed which is finding a place to live,” Lowe said.

Lowe said she has lived within a couple miles of Brookmeade Park for 15 years and frequents the shopping center. She said she’s noticed the overflow of homeless people there from the park.

“That’s really starting to get concerning when you are doing a well check on someone when you are going to the market and seeing them lying on the ground,” Lowe said.

Lowe started Reclaim Brookmeade Park, which she said is a nonprofit trying to get these folks housing.

“We are not just a bunch of people who don’t want a homeless encampment in our backyard,” Lowe said. “We are trying to help them get housed.”

In the short term, this new funding will be used to add six security cameras to Brookmeade Park. Council member Dave Rosenberg said it will happen as soon as MNPD can put them up. Rosenberg said MNPD recently shared body cam video with council of police asking people who stay in the park what they think of the cameras. Rosenberg said people were largely in favor of it.

The $1.26 million will also be used to improve the park’s rails and parking lot, but Rosenberg said that won’t happen until after there is no longer an encampment there.

“The bigger effort is a resolution that got deferred last night and will be considered in two weeks is allocating $40 million for housing,” Rosenberg said. “That will have more of an impact on Brookmeade than what we passed last night.”

Lowe said while this new funding is a small step, it is one in the right direction. “I don’t think it is all that significant in the grand scheme of things, but it keeps the conversation going,” Lowe said. “That is what we want.”

That funding will also go towards trash pickup and pressure washing at homeless encampments county wide, not just Brookmeade. Rosenberg said that will start right away.