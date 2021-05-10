FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – If you were impacted by the March floods, you might qualify for some federal help.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration.

News4 went back to one of the hardest hit areas on Meadowgreen Drive in Franklin.

Flood waters destroyed the first floor of Art Gonzales’ home.

"The water was all the way up to the light switches. So, that's why everything is kind of cut up,” Gonzales said.

More than a month has gone by since the flooding happened.

"It's still shocking. We drive up to the house and just think this was underwater,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales and his family stayed in a hotel for almost a week. That got expensive so they moved back into the house.

"Just to make it. Just to make due,” Gonzales said.

The flooding caused at least $100,000 worth of damage. The family had flood insurance, but it’s only going so far.

"Some things they are covering and some things they are not,” Gonzales said.

People living in Davidson, Williamson, and Wilson counties can now apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

"We're here to help you get back on that path to recovery,” Darrell Habisch, a FEMA spokesman said.

Habisch said to go through your insurance company first then contact FEMA.

"If you're being paid a certain amount by your insurance company, we can't duplicate that. However, there may be that piece between what the insurance company will cover and what's truly needed,” Habisch said.

Habisch said make sure to send in pictures and a description of the damage. On top of that, give FEMA a way to contact you.

"It's a good thing if everything goes through,” Gonzales said.

For Gonzales, it’s a lot to take in since he’s never gone through this before. He and his family plan to apply for the FEMA funds.

"We definitely feel great and hopeful and we're just hoping some things turn around for us,” Gonzales said.

FEMA said even if you're waiting on your insurance company, you can still for the federal funds. It's about a 15 to 30 minute process.

FEMA said the typical turnaround time could be just a few a days.

Individuals in Davidson, Williamson, and Wilson Counties can apply for FEMA’s IA program in the following ways:

Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov. Call the application phone number at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585), 6 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Central Time.

Multilingual operators are available.