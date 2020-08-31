Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro closed due to gas spill

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Hazmat crews are blocking off Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro after a gas spill on Monday afternoon.
Thompson Lane Northbound is closed to traffic between Sam Walton and Robert Rose drives. Drivers are being advised to find alternate routes by clicking here.
Fire officials said the spill was near the Exxon gas station. According to crews, "several hundred gallons of gas spilled as a tanker truck worker was filling underground tanks at the store."
TRAFFIC ALERTThompson LN Northbound between Sam Walton Dr. and Rose Rose Dr. is block while HazMat crews work to contain gas spill at the Exxon. Several hundred gallons of gas spilled as a tanker truck worker was filling underground tanks at the store. Find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/GnphgbHRv9— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) August 31, 2020
There was no word on injuries.
