NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville non-profit is getting some love from Hollywood.
Actress Mindy Kaling posted on social media that in honor of her 40th birthday she would donate $1,000 to 40 different charities.
One of her first choices was Thistle Farms, which makes home and body products and also has a café that employs women of trafficking, prostitution and addiction.
Over on Instagram I got tons of wonderful suggestions. Can’t wait to contribute to these, for starters! @UHeroes @thistlefarms @ACLU @innocence @TheGentleBarn #11-15 ❤️— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 24, 2019
Thanks so much, Mindy! You’re a Thistle Farmer now! #LoveHeals 💜 https://t.co/zSCc3Ztr4u— Thistle Farms (@thistlefarms) June 25, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.