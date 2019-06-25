Mindy Kaling

Actress/producer Mindy Kaling speaks onstage during Producers Guild Of America's 11th Annual Produced By Conference at Warner Bros. Studios on June 8, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

 JC Olivera

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville non-profit is getting some love from Hollywood.

Actress Mindy Kaling posted on social media that in honor of her 40th birthday she would donate $1,000 to 40 different charities.

One of her first choices was Thistle Farms, which makes home and body products and also has a café that employs women of trafficking, prostitution and addiction.

