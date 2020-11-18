Though the pandemic has taken so much of 2020's focus, other problems facing our city have not gone away. Now, two organizations are combining their strength in a new project.
In the shop at Thistle Farms, the soaps, perfumes, candles, and jewely on sale often have words written on them including love, comfort, and purpose. Thistle Farms CEO Hal Cate said these words describe what the place looks to give survivors of human trafficking and addiction.
"Every cup of coffee poured, every candle sold helps women heal and recover," he said, explaining Thistle Farms' mission.
This pandemic brings challenges.
"We feel like victims are having a harder time finding their way to our doors," said Margie Quin, CEO of End Slavery Tennessee.
Quin said many human trafficking victims are living homeless and many are addicted to opioids.
"The pandemic has created a situation where many partner agencies are slowed down or stopped," she said.
"The city's lost treatment beds," Cato added.
Two organizations, End Slavery Tennessee and Thistle Farms, are working together on this.
"We're working to open the first emergency safe house in Tennessee," Cato said.
For up to 30 days, victims of human trafficking can stay at this house at no cost and work with a counselor to create needs assessments and figure out the right next step.
"They can pursue goals, dreams, safety," said Quin.
All around the Thistle Farms shop, you can find the same two words on cards, products, and signs; Love Heals. Cato said those two words carry over to this immediate shelter, helping victims toward a stable home.
To reach Thistle Farms, visit;
