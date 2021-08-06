NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 cases are trending in the wrong direction in Nashville. The city's recent rise in cases is concerning local health officials.

On Friday, August 6, health officials reported 2,980 active cases in Nashville, an increase of over 260 from the last time Covid19 numbers were reported. On August 3, a health official said there were 2,718 active Covid cases in Nashville.

“It is very concerning when you consider where we were in June and July. Our numbers were down almost to nothing. And to see how far they have increased in just a matter of a month is concerning. That’s why for us that the mayor wisely chose to require masks in metro buildings while inside,” Brian Todd with Metro Nashville Health Department said.

Other Nashville Covid related numbers trending in the wrong direction are positivity rate and hospitalizations.

Nashville’s 7-day positivity rate is at 11.4%.

As of Friday, August 6th, health officials said 171 people are hospitalized with Covid in Middle Tennessee.

But it's not all bad news. Something trending in the right direction in Nashville is vaccinations.

“We recommend people follow the CDC’s guidelines, and that is wearing a mask and get vaccinated. Those are the two things we know that whether it’s the Delta variant or any of the others, that’s our pathway to sending the numbers back down again,” Todd said.

The Metro health department says as of Friday, August 6, 54.4% of people have received their first dose of the vaccine or initiated getting the vaccine. 48.8% percent of people in Davidson County are fully vaccinated.

We asked the Health Department officials if the city would be reinstating a mask mandate. They say there are not talks of that.

“That’s what is different from this time last year to this year is. Last year there was no vaccine. Really the only thing you could do was wear a mask, stay socially distant. We made some hard decisions to close some businesses because of that. Now this year is so much different because even though you’re seeing cases increase, there is an answer. And that answer is to get vaccinated,” Brain Todd said

Officials are glad to see vaccine rates go up, but the Covid case increase is concerning

“Last year we had gone up and we were on our way down. This year we were down, and we’re going back up. We’re roughly at the same point, unfortunately, this year we’re going in the wrong direction. last year this time the numbers were going down,” Todd said. “It’s our only pathway out of this pandemic is for people to get vaccinated. and it’s helpful that the number is going in the right direction when it comes to people getting vaccinated,” he added.

The health department continues to have pop-up vaccine clinic events and they say they are always looking for more. They are asking any group that’s having a special event to let the health department know and they welcome the opportunity to join and help people get vaccinated.

There are three pop-up vaccine sites available this weekend.