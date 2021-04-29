NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Schools teachers are reacting to Mayor John Cooper’s budget proposal.

“My proposed budget includes an additional $81 million for Metro Schools,” Mayor John Cooper announced on Thursday. News4 spoke with Jayne Riand who has been hearing from teachers all day. She’s a middle school teacher.

"My phone lit up with excitement. People are really excited and they just feel such a relief,” Jayne Riand, a teacher said.

Under the Mayor Cooper’s plan, the average teacher's salary would jump by $6,924. It's an effort the mayor's office said would make Nashville's teachers the highest paid in the state.

"It is so thrilling to finally be seen as an educator and somebody who cares about kids and the city is going to put their money where their mouth is and actually help us do our jobs, which is to serve the whole child,” Riand said.

News4 also spoke with Metro Nashville Education Association President Amanda Kail about the announcement.

"This is a long time coming,” Kail said.

She said teachers have been fighting for schools to be fully funded. The mayor’s proposal would make that happen.

"I don't know if this would've happened if teachers had not started sounding the alarm,” Kail said.

Kail believes more resources possibly heading to MNPS is a big step in the right direction. She said that would help keep and attract teachers.

"It will definitely make sure that we're able to recruit and retain the professionals, the best of the best, that our students deserve,” Kail said.

For Riand, she's hopeful as she completes her 13th year with the district.

“This will be a big win for our city. We're all going to benefit when the city council passes this,” Riand said.

Mayor Cooper will be sending in his operating budget plan on Friday. Metro Council will need to approve the plan before it goes into effect.