MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – A Wilson County sheriff’s deputy is speaking publicly for the first time since a man led Mt. Juliet police on a chase and crashed a car into her home.
It happened on Tuesday on Central Pike near Pleasant Grove Road.
“I can’t say that I didn’t lose it a little bit. Just the thought of it and how close it was,” Marlene Guthrie said.
Guthrie is a school resource officer.
On Tuesday, she planned to drop her 13-year-old son off at home. Before that happened, she had to respond to an email.
“That email was divine intervention to keep us there. It was scary,” Guthrie said.
Police said Glen Adams stole an SUV in Murfreesboro. When he got to Mt. Juliet, their license plate reader alerted officers who tried to stop him.
At some point, he lost control, ran off the road, and crashed.
“That’s a busy road he could’ve crossed into an oncoming car at any point. The fact that nobody was hurt, that’s God too,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie is angry and hurt about what happened to her home. She and her son started renting it in October and were beginning to settle in.
“I hope that God grabs his soul and helps him and I hope he is lead to the Lord at some point and he changes his life around,” Guthrie said.
The sheriff’s office gave Guthrie a few days off from work to get herself together. Since that day, she’s grabbed some food and clothes from the house to pack in her car.
“I’m not sure that we’ve ever talked about what if somebody, a bad guy, drove a car into the house, you know?,” Guthrie said.
Help has been pouring in since that day and Guthrie can’t express how grateful she is for the support.
“When you are in need, it’s humbling, needed, helpful. It makes you realize how much you’re loved. I have a great family,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie and her landlord are hopeful the home can be fixed. For now, she’s staying with her brother.
Engineers will be taking a look at the home to figure out the extent of the damage.
It could be months before she can move back in and that’s a big if right now.
If you would like to help Guthrie and her son, you can stop by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 105 East High Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 to drop off any donations.
