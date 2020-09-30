NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Presidential debates can be a great stage for candidates to reach and sway undecided voters.
After last night's first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, we spoke with News4 Political Expert Kent Syler.
Syler isn't sure undecided voters ended the night with any more of a decision.
"I don't know that undecided voters learned anything, I mean this was a brawl," Syler said. "I guess one of the big questions going in was would Joe Biden try and match President Trump insult for insult, and I think that happened."
"They were back and forth all night long," he said. "I don't think any of them made any new friends and I don't think voters learned a lot so far."
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris are set to debate next on Oct. 7 in Utah.
President Trump and Biden will face off again Oct. 15 in Miami. The third and final debate is set to be held here in Nashville on Oct. 22.
