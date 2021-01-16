SUMNER COUNTY (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in Gallatin Saturday morning for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot.

The U.S. Attorney-Middle District for Tennessee says the man was identified as Jack Jesse Griffith, who is known online as 'Juan Bibiano.'

Griffith was taken into custody by the FBI. He is the third Tennessean who has been arrested and connected to the riot on January 6th.

Arrest papers say FBI Agents identified Griffith in a video posted on Matthew Bledsoe's social media. Bledsoe, from Memphis, was arrested on Friday for his involvement in the riot.

In the video, Bledsoe and Griffith are in a crowd outside of the Capitol. An alarm is going off in the background and Griffith reportedly screamed in excitement after another person yelled, "We're going in!"

According to the arrest papers, Griffith posted on social media stating, "I even helped stormed (sic) the capitol today, but it only made things worse."

Griffith is charged with knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do and knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; or attempts or conspires to do so.

RELATED STORIES:

Tennessee man faces federal charges for entering U.S. Capitol A second man from Tennessee faces federal charges in connection with the chaos at the Capitol earlier this month.