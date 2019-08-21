KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The third and final suspect in a February 2018 fatal shooting investigation was arrested in Knoxville.
According to police, Deputy U.S. Marshals arrested 25-year-old Jyshon Forbes at his place of work. He will soon be returned to Nashville.
Forbes, along with 31-year-old Jemario Askew and 33-year-old Richard Felder III are believed to have fatally shot Shamar Lewis, 34, behind an apartment building on Ben Allen Road.
Askew and Felder have already been charged with first-degree murder in the case.
The investigation revealed the four men knew each other when they met at Cobblestone Corners Apartments on the night of Feb. 20. The motive for the murder is believed to be robbery.
