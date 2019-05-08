NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A third suspect is facing charges of aggravated robbery after a January incident when a victim tried selling his Apple Watch on Snapchat.
On January 15, the victim arranged to meet the suspect, later identified as Corey Kinsey via Snapchat to sell the watch. The meeting occurred at the park/clubhouse area in Rolling River Estates inside a dark-colored Chevrolet crossover SUV.
Initially, the victim only saw two people inside the vehicle, Kinsey and a woman later identified as Payton Bozman. Kinsey told the victim to get into the backseat on the driver's side and he did so.
The victim forgot the watch he was selling and allowed Kinsey to look at his newer Apple Watch. Kinsey reportedly refused to return the watch and the victim told police he heard a gun cocking behind him, and he looked in the back hatch area and saw a man later identified as Christopher Tidwell.
The victim reached over the seat and began to struggle with Tidwell. Kinsey got out of the car and opened the hatch and pulled the victim and Tidwell onto the ground. As the victim struggled with Tidwell, Tidwell handed the gun to Kinsey who struck the victim with the gun. Bozman also got out of the car and threatened to stab the victim and did end up cutting him on his left side with a knife.
Kinsey, Tidwell, and Bozman then got back into the car with Tidwell taking the wheel. The victim attempted to stop them from leaving by grabbing the steering wheel and was dragged a short distance with Kinsey continuing to hit him in the head with the gun.
The victim was taken to St. Thomas West Hospital for minor injuries. The victim had several cuts to his head and body.
Investigators found Kinsey in a driver's license database search by his name. Kinsey was identified by the victim in a photo line-up. The victim Facebook searched Kinsey and found Bozman.
Tidwell was unknown until investigators interviewed Bozman on March 14. In the interview, Bozman named Tidwell as the third suspect in the robbery.
Tidwell was charged with felony aggravated robbery with a weapon in the case and was booked into jail on Tuesday. Bozman was charged with aggravated robbery back in March, and Kinsey was charged back in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.