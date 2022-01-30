An arrest warrant reveals that a third teen suspect was arrested in the violent Edgehill carjacking crime.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A third suspect is in custody for a carjacking earlier this month in the Edgehill neighborhood.

According to a police arrest warrant, the suspect, 19-year-old Treshaun Glenn, was seen on his Instagram stories wearing the same clothes as witnesses described the day of the carjacking.

Glenn is one of three suspects, with the youngest being 15-years-old, facing charges in this crime.

Edge Hill resident Kayla Huff said that she has typically felt safe in this neighborhood and shocked about the crime. She didn't know about the violent carjacking. However, she said that she will definitely be more alert while out.

“I always try to stay vigilant and only keep one headphone in,” she said. “So, I always feel pretty good about it.”

Two weeks ago, News 4 talked with the victim who was pistol whipped during the carjacking. According to police, one of the three teens arrested and charged reportedly carjacked three women putting a pistol to the driver's stomach then demanding the keys to her Mercedes.

News4 talked to the victim who was carjacked on January 10. She said that she and the other two women who were involved in the carjacking are recovering nicely.

