NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Taco Bell on Nolensville Pike has been the target of three robberies dating back to October 2019.
Metro Police say two suspects with handguns entered the restaurant in the 5500 block of Nolensville Pike Monday night around 9 p.m. They told the employees to lay on the floor and then demanded money from the cash register and safe.
The suspects reportedly got away with an undisclosed amount of money. They fled the scene on foot.
This incident comes months after the restaurant was first targeted - that robbery was back on October 3rd when a man walked up to the drive-thru window and demanded money.
Then in mid-January, two men with guns forced an employee to let them inside the restaurant and robbed the register.
An investigation is ongoing.
