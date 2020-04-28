MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) — A third resident at Boulevard Terrace Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Murfreesboro has died from COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the nursing home.
All residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 34 testing positive. Six employees tested positive and they are recovering at home.
"Boulevard Terrace had been closed to outside visitors since March 17, and the facility has been screening all residents three times daily for coronavirus symptoms," the spokesperson said in a statement. "All employees are screened prior to entering the building at the beginning of each work shift. All group activities have been cancelled, although one-on-one daily activities with staff continue."
For a full list of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Tennessee with two or more cases of COVID-19, click here.
