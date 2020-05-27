SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A third resident death has been reported due to COVID-19 at the Springfield Heights Assisted Living facility.
Officials with the facility say 13 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Among them, 11 residents are asymptomatic and two are being hospitalized.
On Monday, the facility retested all residents and staff for the virus. Results are expected back Wednesday.
All Springfield Heights Assisted Living residents are under an in-room quarantine and are being checked every 4 hours for symptoms. The staff is taking safety precautions by wearing N95 masks while in the building and gloves while in resident rooms.
For more information, head to the facility's website here.
