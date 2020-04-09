NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Third party ticket resellers are refusing refunds for CMAFest 2020, because it doesn't fit their definition of a canceled event.
Ticket holders are only guaranteed refunds if they purchased through the CMA box office, or Ticketmaster. Otherwise, the global pandemic is leaving country music fans in ticket turmoil.
"Craziest thing I've ever seen," Tennessee Tickets Owner Derrick Foster said. His company saw a 99% decrease in sales after event cancellations started rolling in. Even so, they're offering full refunds for CMAFest 2020 tickets.
"People need their money, so we don't think it's really fair."
His company is making a unique exception for its customers. In CMAFest's even cancelation announcement, it states "We will honor four-day passes purchased for this year’s event for CMA Fest 2021." Third party ticket companies qualify this as a reschedule, not a cancelation.
"The event is canceled and they should refund our money," Georgetown, Texas resident Jan Thomas told News4. She was a denied a refund by VividSeats.
"Companies need to do better in this instance." DeShae Pardon of Ruston, Louisiana was denied her refund by StubHub, whose online COVID-19 statement states they will only refund canceled events.
Festival goers who purchased through local company Sweet Magnolia Tours, haven't even received their tickets.
"We've seen nothing from the company itself," Karen Parsons, of Newfoundland, Canada, said. The nearly 30-year-old company filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy Wednesday. "We have nothing. No tickets, no nothing. Those tickets are somewhere."
News4 reached out to CMAFest, who sent back their FAQs, stating "CMAFest does not control any other resellers."
Sweet Magnolia Tours' attorney said customers who purchased tickets from his client should expect a notice from bankruptcy court in the mail. Once received, you should file a claim with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court at the Customs House in Nashville, located at 701 Broadway, room 170. The deadline is 70 days from April 8. He also encouraged ticket holders to file travel insurance claims if they have it, or to file a dispute with their credit card company.
News4 did not immediately hear back from StubHub or VividSeats.
