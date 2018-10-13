Acme Feed & Seed is closed for the day in Nashville after part of the roof deck collapsed this afternoon.
A group was standing on the fourth floor when it partially caved in. A sewage pipe burst underneath.
A witness at the scene says the building was crowded, and may have caved from all the weight.
The entire building was evacuated.
Nashville Fire is investigating and has issued a stop work order for Acme until Codes and a structural engineer can inspect the building.
No one was injured.
