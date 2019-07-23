STEWART COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Woodlawn man has been arrested on charges related to the disappearance of multi-county manhunt suspect Kirby Wallace.
David Lee Dover, 26, was arrested Monday by TBI agents and charged with one count of fabricating/tampering with evidence and one count of accessory after the fact. He was booked into Stewart County Jail and bond has not yet been set.
Two other suspects charged in Wallace's disappearance have also been re-arrested and are facing additional charges in the case.
Derek Summers, 40, was arrested Monday and Mindy Harris, 33, turned herself in Tuesday morning. Both had originally bonded out after being arrested back in January.
Stewart County Sheriff's Office says both Summers and Harris will be back in court to answer to new charges. Summers is facing charges of all other larceny and fabricating/tampering with evidence. Harris is facing charges of stolen property and theft of property.
Wallace was the subject of a manhunt through Montgomery and Stewart Counties in September and October last year.
The Stewart County grand jury indictment from January claims Derek Summers and Mindy Harris harbored Wallace for three days in their Rawlings Road home in Woodlawn. The three days followed the September murder of Brenda Smith on Rorie Hollow Road in Indian Mound. Wallace is charged with the murder. The TBI said stolen property from the murder scene was found at the Rawlings Road home.
Neighbors said they didn't know Summers and Harris had any connection to Wallace and were shocked by their charges.
News4 obtained twelve pages of past charges for Summers, mostly drug related. Harris does not have a past criminal history.
Wallace is expected to accept a plea deal in the case this week.
