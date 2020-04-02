NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A third employee at the Kroger on Highway 100 in Bellevue has tested positive for COVID-19, a Kroger spokesperson confirmed to News4.
The employee is currently receiving medical care and has not worked at the store in four days. Kroger believes between that time the store has been cleaned and sanitized several times, including by a third party.
Kroger says it will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.
Kroger has also taken the following steps in its stores over the last several weeks in support of employee and customer well-being and safety:
- Enhanced its daily sanitation practices at all stores, including cleaning commonly used areas more often like cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food service counters and shelves.
- Permitting and working hard to procure protective masks and gloves for associates.
- Installing plexiglass partitions at check lanes, and pharmacy and Starbucks registers across the enterprise. These are now in place at the Hwy 100 Bellevue store and should be in place at all stores by first of next week.
- Added floor decals to promote physical distancing at check lanes and other counters.
- Placed signs in the stores promoting social distancing and airing in store PA announcements throughout the day in regards to this.
- Continuing to expand pickup and delivery services and contactless payment solutions like Kroger Pay.
- Keeping its associates and communities safe is our number one priority.
