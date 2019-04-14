CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A third person has been arrested and charged in the May 2018 murder of Andrew Young on Post Road in Clarksville.
Invesitgators extradited 21-year-old Corban Lucas Mines from Virginia and booked him into Montgomery County Jail on Saturday. Mines faces charges of first degree felony murder and especially aggravated burglary. His bond is set at $500,000.
Earlier, Clarksville Police indicted 21-year-old Tyler Stilke and 19-year-old Victoria Powell. Both are in Montgomery County Jail on the same charges as Mines with a bond set at $500,000.
Clarksville Police said the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are expected.
Anyone with information can call 931-648-0656, ext. 5483, TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
