SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County got a little taste of Nashville on Sunday during the third annual Nash Bash event.
The event is designed as a big party – Music City style. It comes complete with fun, games and food trucks.
Smyrna played host this year and event organizers said there was plenty of fun to go around.
“It’s been great for the community. It’s been great to get out and have some fun,” said event organizer Quinn Betts.
More than 7,000 people attended the annual event, which keeps getting bigger each year.
