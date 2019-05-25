It seems simple.
Just download the app and start up the scooter.
But, before hopping on one, keep in mind that you’re liable for almost anything that happens on the scooter. and only one type of insurance may be able to cover it
With all new things, there’s uncertainty.
“I love them I think they’re a lot of fun," Shannon Ellis says.
And different opinions.
“Yeah, yeah I think scooters should be banned," Dale Wigden-Wright tells me.
When it comes to scooter safety and liability, this shouldn’t be a guessing game. For many Nashvillians it is.
Rule #1- every scooter company in Nashville requires you to wear a helmet.
“I’ve never seen someone wear a helmet. Not once," Wigden-Wright says.
You also aren’t supposed to ride on sidewalks.
“So you’re supposed to ride them on the road? I didn’t know that," Ellis says.
The rules are in fine print on the scooters, websites and apps, but that doesn’t mean people follow them.
Another thing people may not know-if you are the one operating the scooter and crash or damage property, you are completely liable.
Your home and auto insurance cover nothing scooter related if you are the driver. Your health insurance might cover some injuries, but there are no specific scooter policies in place.
Insurance agencies recommend getting umbrella insurance if you ride often. This is extra liability which covers injuries, property damage and some lawsuits.
There are some exceptions to you having to pay for a crash.
If your scooter malfunctions, the brakes lock up, or steering goes array-the scooter company pays.
If you lose control due to a damaged road-the city is at fault.
All other injuries caused by the driver operating the scooter are their responsibility.
Now, many people in Nashville are calling for change.
With the rise in scooter injuries, insurance agencies tell me do they expect some sort of scooter policy to put in place in the near future.
