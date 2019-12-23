By Danielle Katz, WBIR -- Hanukkah officially started on Sunday evening, Dec. 22.
We've all heard of it, but here are three things you might have never heard about the holiday since only 1% of people in Tennessee, and only 0.3% of the people in Nashville, are Jewish.
First of all, don't call it Jewish Christmas. Both holidays are based on miracles, but two completely different ones.
The miracle behind Hanukkah is that a one-day supply of olive oil used to light a menorah lasted 8 days.
It's like if your phone battery only had 10 percent but lasted 8 days.
That's why the holiday is 8 days long.
You've probably seen the holiday spelled a few different ways, and you might be wondering which one is correct.
It really doesn't matter as long as it sounds right.
There are so many spellings because there's not an exact match for some sounds in Hebrew, which doesn't use the Latin alphabet.
There's the dreidel song, but here's how the game with the spinning tops and chocolate coins fits into the holiday. It's been around much longer than Hanukkah.
The Jews actually used it as a coverup. Studying the Torah was against the law in ancient Greece so the Jewish people played with dreidels in order to fool them if they were caught.
