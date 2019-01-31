NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Here's four things to know before you head to sleep:
1. PUSH TO LOWER NEIGHBORHOOD SPEED LIMITS, CLEAN UP SCOOTERS
A push to lower speed limits in neighborhoods across Nashville.
A bill will be presented to Metro Council next week that would ask Public Works to analyze a reduction of speed limits on residential streets.
Walk Bike Nashville said reducing speeds is a critical step to making our neighborhoods safer.
According to the Institute of Transportation Engineers, the risk of a pedestrain dying when they are hit by a car going 30 to 35 mph is 45 percent. That risk drops to just five percent when they are hit by a car going 20 to 25 miles per hour.
The bill will go before Metro Council on Tuesday.
Another bill on the agenda has to do with the scooters you see all over Nashville, some dumped on the side of the road.
Now, there is an effort to clean the scooters up. The proposal would require scooters to be docked. If it passes, it would take effect at the beginning of next year. Metro Councilmembers will be talking about this as well on Tuesday.
2. CANDID TALK ABOUT SEX TRAFFICKING
Candid talk about what can make someone "prey" to sex traffickers in Nashville, and what you can do about it.
In a sold out panel discussion at Thistle Farms, members of law enforcement, advocates, and a survivor shared risk factors like poverty, a parent who is an addict, past trauma, and running away from home.
They also shared how to spot a young person being trafficked:
- A hotel room key
- Hair and nails done, but with no access to money
- An older boyfriend
The event was sponsored by Junior League, part of their seven year focus to educate, and provide funding and volunteers to help solve the human trafficking problem in Middle Tennessee.
3. RIBBON CUTTING HELD FOR OPRYLAND HOTEL WATER PARK
Today, News4 got a first look inside Opryland's big indoor/outdoor water park as a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony was held.
The $90 million park has a sun-bathing lounge, water-tubing, a rapid river with five slides. It also has three levels with an adults-only pool, and two restaurants.
Right now, only hotel guests who buy a water park pass can go inside the indoor portion. An outdoor section opens this summer.
4. KEEPING NASHVILLE ZOO ANIMALS WARM
If you haven't been to the Nashville Zoo in the winter, you are probably wondering what happens to the animals in the bone-chilling temperatures we have had the past few days.
No worries, the animals are in good hands.
Keepers take extra measures in the winter months to make sure everyone stays warm. For some of the animals, the cold is their natural habitat.
"Luckily, our carnivores are a bit more adapted to the colder weather and they enjoy the cold," said Laura Hall with the Nashville Zoo, "Overnight, when the temps tend to drop a little more, we offer our animals indoor access usually with heat and they have hay beds inside there so they have an indoor and outdoor area where they can stay warm."
If you're up for bracing the cold, the Nashville Zoo is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
