NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Here's 4 things from today to know before you go to sleep tonight.
1. Bill proposed would set "guardrails" for oversight boards
Republican lawmakers are moving forward, trying to create a statewide standard for community oversight boards.
We first told you about the possibility last week on News4. Today, a bill officially was submitted to create what they call guardrails around the board.
This potential law would not make oversight boards illegal. It's still a little unclear what the Nashville board will be able to do, and the specific guardrails lawmakers are trying to put in place are not fully-detailed.
2. Weatherization upgrades warm 100th home this winter
People showed up to celebrate the 100th home to receive significant weatherization upgrades here in Nashville.
The upgrades are part of a home energy uplift program with Nashville Electric Service. The improvements are meant to help families lower their electric bill, so they aren't forced out of their homes.
Mayor David Briley was on hand at the home on Healy Drive. The home is now equipped with tools to help lower utility costs and improve health, comfort, and quality of life like new installations and sealed windows.
To qualify for this program, go to NES' website by clicking here.
3. Dog park coming to Germantown
We're getting new details on the members-only dog park coming to Germantown.
The founder of "Fetch Park" says he's aiming to open the place by late Fall, but is still in the early stages of getting all the proper permits.
There will be five to six workers, called "Bark Rangers," who will make sure the dogs are okay so the owners can hang out, have a beer and some food, and not have to worry about if their dog is okay or not.
As for the humans, there's a lot of amenities to take advantage of. Fetch Park is all off-leash and all owners will have to show proof of vaccinations and sign a waiver that your dog is friendly.
The exact location of the park will be announced later.
4. New urgent care facility to open in East Nashville
East Nashvillians have the option of a new urgent care, opening its doors tomorrow.
TriStar Health will open its 14th CareNow® urgent care location on Tuesday.
The new 4,000 square foot clinic will feature nine exam rooms, and provide a wide range of medical services -- including quick care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. These include sprains and strains, minor burns, coughs, sore throats and flu-like symptoms. The clinic has x-ray and lab services onsite.
The facility also offers physicals, vaccinations, and general diagnostics and check-ups.
Dr. Robert Cranfield with CareNow® urgent care said, “When they have those minor illnesses and injuries that they typically think about going to the emergency room, or if they can't get in to their primary care doctor, then they can come and see us."
The new CareNow® urgent care is located at 1214 Gallatin Avenue.
The facility offers extended hours, walk-in visits and Web Check-In® to reduce wait times.
Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.