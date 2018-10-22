What would you do with a billion dollars? Buying a lottery ticket gives you a chance at least to dream about it, even though the odds of hitting the jackpot are $300 million to one.
At the top of the list, take a pen with you and immediately sign the back of the ticket. If you lose it, your name will be on the ticket.
Remember, you can only buy lottery tickets with cash only. Short on cash? There is usually an ATM machine in the store.
Be sure to check your tickets before you leave the store to make sure you get what you asked for. Lottery officials say people who haven't played the lottery before are playing it now.
A seasoned lottery player says to do it the easy way.
"Quick pick, if you don't know how to play just get a quick pick, cause usually that will be the winning ticket most of the time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.