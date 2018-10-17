Metro police says because Nashville is such a hot area for home construction, construction thefts are common across the city.
"In the span of 45 days I've had three heating and air units stolen,” home builder Michael Craddock said.
Craddock says one was taken Tuesday night.
“We’re approaching the $20,000 mark,” Craddock said. "This may be some rogue heat and air guy that's putting these units on somebody else's new house and charging them."
Craddock believes it could be the owner of a truck that was caught on one of his security cameras in September pulling behind his new home builds in Inglewood with an empty truck bed, and leaving less than ten minutes later with a truck full of home appliances.
"The day that he stole the appliances he was in and out within six minutes," Craddock said. "There had to be three or four of them in the truck."
Craddock doesn’t have a description of the suspect but says the truck appears to be a gray Ford F-150 diesel, with black trim and a black bush guard in the front.
“Typically these situations are industry related subcontractors or somebody in the industry,” Craddock said.
Craddock hopes this thief is caught or at the very least quits the crime spree.
"This is grand larceny, they should put him in prison,” Craddock said.
"Hopefully when he sits down to dinner and he watches Channel 4 news or at 10 o'clock he'll see his truck on TV and he'll stop this,” Craddock said.
Police are investigating all three thefts.
Police say builders should keep track of serial numbers for all appliances and equipment, and put alarms where they can to deter criminals.
