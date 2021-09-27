NASHVILLE - For the second time, thieves have targeted AirBNB guests inside of a residence on Meharry Boulevard in Nashville. Police responded to the residence around 5 a.m. on Sunday. Jillian Harris, Susan Hale, and their girlfriends were inside of the home when the thieves got inside through a window in the kitchen. Harris went downstairs and noticed her purse with personal items inside was gone.

“I went downstairs and started cleaning up and I noticed there was grass all over the counter in the kitchen and I looked, and there was mud smeared on the wall in the kitchen as well right, under where the window was,” Harris said.

Harris and her friends called police and that’s when they found out they weren’t the only unit on the block broken into. Police say a thief threw a large brick into the front door next door, also getting away with their neighbor's purses. Hale says they realized the window downstairs could not be locked at all.

“That window had been closed but that's the window they came into that we found could not be locked, and we have video proof that this window cannot be locked, that's how they came in and exited out the front door,” Hale said.

The women say they felt violated knowing someone was in their ‘temporary’ home. They say it makes them even angrier to know just last month, News4 covered a bachelorette group that was held at gunpoint in the same location.

“You know there was coverage of the girls before when they were held at gunpoint but it's like people see that and they think it's scary but nothing else happens from there. And it's clearly continuing to happen,” Harris said.

They say while they did their research on the area, they want the Airbnb host to warn others of some of the safety issues that’s happened in the past. News4 did reach out to the property management company, and have yet to hear back.