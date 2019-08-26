MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police are asking for help tracking down suspects who they believe stole thousands of dollars in tools.
The suspects are believed to be involved in a string of Home Depot thefts across Middle Tennessee. Multiple stores were hit with thousands of dollars in products taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.