A woman shopping at a Madison T.J. Maxx store had the scare of her life when she was robbed on Wednesday.
She told News4 her purse was stolen inside the store. She then went outside to find her car gone.
A shopping trip that was supposed to be relaxing for Heather McCroskey turned into a nightmare.
"I'm looking at a shoe and then all of a sudden a girl takes my purse and runs," McCroskey said.
McCroskey told News4 two girls who appeared to be teenagers were following her inside the T.J. Maxx.
"As we were giving my recollection to the cops and the witnesses, in the meantime, they stole my car too because my keys were in my purse," McCroskey said.
24 hours later, police spotted the gray minivan near the Davidson-Sumner County line, which is about two miles from the store.
"The policemen were driving through a neighborhood and were actually calling out the license to another cop through the radio and as he was calling it, this car drove by," McCroskey said.
News4 was there as McCroskey looked through her van. No sign of her purse or phone.
McCroskey said she may not have been the only victim because of what else was found in her van.
"Multiple purses that I assume they got from somewhere else," McCroskey said.
A spokeswoman for T.J. Maxx told News 4: "We are aware of this incident. The safety and security of our customers is a top priority for us."
"I think that people can learn from this. No matter where you are, watch your belongings," McCroskey said.
McCroskey told News4 police took two people into custody who were in the van.
It's unclear if those are the same people who she said robbed her at T.J. Maxx.
She hopes whoever did is held responsible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.