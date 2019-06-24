MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - More than a dozen businesses over the past two months have been targeted by thieves stealing large quantities of cigarettes, according to police.
Police said thieves stole more than 100 cartons of cigarettes and an additional 110 single packs at one location.
The break-ins have occurred at different times of the night.
In most of the burglaries, a rock was used to break the glass on the front door to gain entries. The suspects are in and out of the businesses before officers arrive.
The Dollar General on Mercury Boulevard was targeted twice. Store management believe the same person was responsible for both break-ins.
The following businesses have been targeted:
- April 19: 69 Vape N Smoke, 1627 NW Broad St.
- May 10: Sami’s Market, 2975 S. Rutherford Blvd., Suite B
- May 28: Dollar General, 2011 SE Broad St.
- May 28: A M Tobacco and Beer, 2075 Lascassas Pike, Suite A
- June 1: Kwik Mart, 315 N. Front St.
- June 5: South Church Street Market, 1411 S. Church St.
- June 5, Thompson Tobacco and Beer, 2122 N. Thompson Lane, Suite E
- June 9: Dollar General, 2015 Mercury Blvd.
- June 11: 96 Tobacco and Beer Depot, 2015 Lascassas Pike, Suite A
- June 17: Kwik Sak Gas Station, 1630 Bradyville Pike
- June 17: Dollar General, 4412 Manchester Pike
- June 21: Dollar General, 2015 Mercury Blvd.
- June 23: Dollar General, 1707 Bradyville Pike
If you have information on these break-ins, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.