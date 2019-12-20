NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It wasn’t what was stolen out of a Nashville woman’s car, but what the burglars might do with it that rattled her, after three men made off with her car registration.
When Emily Peterson walked out of work to find her car window smashed in, all that was missing was a pocket knife and a piece of a paper. “I thought it was really weird,” she said.
The burglars took her car registration, complete with her title number, vin number, name, and home address
“’Oh my God, they have my information,’ she thought. “Identity theft was the first thing that came to my mind.”
Peterson was one of three women that October morning whose registration was targeted in an east Nashville parking garage. It's the kind of crime cyber security expert Brian McCully told News4 could make someone a target of more crime, like identity theft or even a home invasion.
He advises drivers to keep their registration in their wallet instead of their glove box, and to never leave a wallet in the car.
“I'm just keeping my registration in my purse instead of my car,” Peterson said. “It made me realize need to be safer wherever I'm going.”
Surveillance cameras captured three men fleeing the parking garage in a burnt orange corolla, according to police. No arrests have been made.
