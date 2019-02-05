HARDIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are trying to find individuals responsible for breaking into a fire station, stealing various items including batteries from a tanker truck that was unable to respond to the scene of a fire.
Hardin County Fire Department officials in Savannah, Tennessee said that firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on Monday afternoon around 2:30. When they arrived at the District 15 station in the Hookers Bend Community, they found the station had been broken into and both batteries in the tanker, a Stihl chainsaw, a Husky rotary forceable entry saw, and a portable radio.
"The house fire was at one of our own firefighter's homes and was contained to the kitchen by other responding units," the fire department wrote in a post on their Facebook page.
Investigators believe the incident happened sometime between 12 p.m. on Sunday and today. If you have any information about the burglary, you're asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Department or central dispatch at (731) 925-9007.
