BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) - A Mid-State couple is desperately looking for leads on who broke into three of their car washes. 

Paula Jones and her husband arrived at the Champion Car Wash in Bellevue Thursday morning to find two pay machines completely gutted.

"That's almost the worst part." Jones said feeling violated was harder to stomach than the money lost. An amount they still weren't sure of Thursday. "Very disheartened," she said. "It's been a rough week."

Three of their car wash locations were broken into over a span of five days. The couple is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with any information on who might be responsible. 

"The Bellevue community is good to us," Jones emphasized. "It's a close community."

Reporter

Rebecca Cardenas is a Murrow-award winning journalist who joined News4 as a reporter in September 2017.

