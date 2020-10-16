NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Rolling Mill Hills boutique is out thousands of dollars after burglars smashed through their front door and left with a wheelbarrow of merchandise Friday morning.
Surveillance video from two angles captured a pair of men breaking into Rooted on Hermitage Avenue, heading straight for the most expensive rack in the store.
"It's kind of like a violation," General Manger Jaime Bacalan said. "You're taking something that doesn't belong to you." The burglars got in with a hammer and took off with a wheelbarrow full of clothes and accessories. "That's pretty heinous, in my opinion."
In less than two minutes, Bacalan estimated the men got away with more than $20,000 worth of merchandise.
"They didn't put in the effort to pick out the styles and travel all the hours. They just walked in and took it," Bacalan said.
Bacalan added coming off an economic shutdown, just added to the blow.
"There's definitely a lot more worry than there would be in a typical or standard year," Bacalan said.
Despite the setback, they'll reopen their doors on Saturday.
"We and my people I surround myself - work with, we work pretty hard to get to where we are and what we have," Bacalan said.
He asked anyone with information on the burglary to call the Metro Police Department.
