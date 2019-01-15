CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a group of copper thieves in Clarksville.
The crooks left $5,000 worth of damage after targeting four houses that were under construction on Shirley Drive between Jan. 11 and 14.
Police said the thieves only got away with around 3 pounds of copper from each of the houses, which is only worth about $25.
Officials said there have been 27 cases of copper theft in Clarksville since last September.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5151, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
