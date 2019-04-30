A thief with a green thumb was caught in the act in Bellevue.
Home surveillance captured someone in black shorts and a red shirt running away after pulling a Japanese Maple Tree from a front yard in the Enclave at Harpeth Village community.
The homeowner, Mark Summers, said the tree was worth $250 to $350 and was just planted two months ago. He said he never thought he had to watch out for his plants.
“Now it's almost like nothing's off limits anymore,” Summers said. “People are going to find something of value, of almost anything, and they're going to try to take it for whatever reason. It's kind of sad."
A second Japanese Maple was also stolen in the neighborhood.
Summers says they don’t plan to replace the one outside their home.
