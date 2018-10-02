A woman was caught in the act breaking into a Brentwood family’s home, but she wasn’t after their valuables.
A doorbell camera captured the woman pulling a pry-bar from her waistband and trying to break into the family’s front door. When the woman couldn’t get in the front door she walked away, but not to leave, to find a different way in.
“I noticed that the back glass door had been smashed completely, and I saw a landscaping brick on the floor,” the homeowner said.
That break can be heard on cameras inside the home. The inside cameras also captured the woman wandering around, checking different rooms and peering inside a wine cooler.
The homeowner says they were on vacation during the break-in and forgot to have someone pick up their packages, which may have tipped off the thief that the home was empty.
The homeowner says she walks by credit cards and expensive items but just took one thing from the bathroom.
“All the bottles of pills, like Aspirin or whatever it had been looked through,” the homeowner said. “We found some Oxycodone that my wife had from a c-section that was expired was missing.”
The homeowner told all of this to police.
“They said that it wasn’t surprising that somebody would go to this length to get it,” the homeowner said.
A neighbor’s camera may have spotted the suspect’s car a dark colored Chrysler Town and Country van.
“Looking at this video there’s no doubt these are some of the most powerful tools,” the homeowner added.
A tool that’s giving police a clear image of the thief who they hope someone recognizes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at (615)371-0160 or bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov.
