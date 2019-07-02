NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman’s car was stolen from a Mapco in The Nations after a man allegedly took the keys off the counter she was standing in front of.
According to a post by that woman’s mother on the Next Door app, the woman parked her car at the Mapco on 51st Avenue North on Monday morning.
She was standing at the counter buying a drink when the man behind her in line snatched the keys from right beside her and took off in her car in the parking lot.
She said her her daughter tried to fight him, but the man pushed her out of the way.
A former Metro Police officer told News4 he recommended always keeping keys in pockets or a purse and to only fight a car being taken if children are inside.
